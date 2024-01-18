Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska sues US Army over repatriation of Indigenous children's remains

Carlisle, Pennsylvania - The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has filed a federal lawsuit seeking the return of remains of two children who died and were buried at a boarding school.

Indigenous children stolen from their families are forced to take English conversation lessons at Carlisle Indian Industrial School. © IMAGO / Photo12

The suit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, accuses the US Army's Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) of violating the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA). The law is designed to facilitate the preservation and return of human remains and sacred objects to Indigenous communities.

The Winnebago case revolves around the remains of Samuel Gilbert and Edward Hensley, who died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

The federally run institution was among hundreds of notorious boarding schools that stole Indigenous children from their families and subjected them to systematic abuse and forced cultural erasure.



Gilbert died 47 days after arriving at Carlisle, while Hensley died four years later. In total, 179 or more Indigenous children died and were buried at the school.



Carlisle closed in 1918 due to high death rates. Looking to expand its buildings, the Army then dug up the Indigenous children's remains and reburied them – once again without notifying families and tribes.

On October 16, the Winnebago Tribe submitted a repatriation request for Gilbert and Hensley's remains, currently buried at Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery.

The Army denied the request in a letter dated December 7.