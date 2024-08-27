Controversial plastic surgery maven shows what she looked like before the work

New York, New York - It's up to each individual to decide what changes they want to make to their body, but what Jocelyn Wildenstein has done to her face has caused a lot of controversies over the years and earned her the nickname "cat woman."

Swiss-born Jocelyn Wildenstein has undergone dozens of facial operations over the course of her life. © Collage: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Her violent transformation is made even clearer by a photo from days gone by, which the Swiss-born woman has now published.

The 84-year-old wanted to wish her daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, but most people won't necessarily notice baby Diane, who is resting in her famous mother's arms and grinning in a photo from the past.

Instead, the focus is on Jocelyn, who stands out with red lipstick, glamorous eye makeup, and a chic blonde bob.

If you compare her appearance from back then with today, the Swiss woman is unrecognizable.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein," she wrote in her Instagram post, in which the comment function was deliberately switched off.

But who exactly is Jocelyn Wildenstein, and why is she so famous?

