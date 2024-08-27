Controversial plastic surgery maven shows what she looked like before the work
New York, New York - It's up to each individual to decide what changes they want to make to their body, but what Jocelyn Wildenstein has done to her face has caused a lot of controversies over the years and earned her the nickname "cat woman."
Her violent transformation is made even clearer by a photo from days gone by, which the Swiss-born woman has now published.
The 84-year-old wanted to wish her daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, but most people won't necessarily notice baby Diane, who is resting in her famous mother's arms and grinning in a photo from the past.
Instead, the focus is on Jocelyn, who stands out with red lipstick, glamorous eye makeup, and a chic blonde bob.
If you compare her appearance from back then with today, the Swiss woman is unrecognizable.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein," she wrote in her Instagram post, in which the comment function was deliberately switched off.
But who exactly is Jocelyn Wildenstein, and why is she so famous?
Who is "cat woman" Jocelyn Wildenstein?
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein is said to have invested around four million dollars in feline-looking body modifications in order to transform her face more and more into that of a cat.
Jocelyn Wildenstein became famous in the 1990s when she divorced famous art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein after 20 years of marriage when he publicly flaunted his extramarital affairs.
According to News.com, the Swiss-born woman was able to secure a settlement of 2.5 million dollars at the time.
After her ex-husband died of prostate cancer in 2008, the mother of two claimed that Alec's family had cut off contact with her.
Ten years later, this, in turn, is said to have led to Jocelyn Wildenstein having to file for bankruptcy in 2018.
However, the "cat lady" quickly found her new love – since 2003, the 84-year-old has been in a relationship with French-Canadian designer Lloyd Klein (57), to whom she is now also engaged.
During an argument at Trump Tower in Manhattan, Jocelyn suddenly pulled out a pair of scissors and injured her much younger lover on the face and chest.
Klein has since forgiven her for the brutal attack, and the two can be seen in countless pictures together out and about with other celebs like Bella Hadid.
Cover photo: Collage: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP