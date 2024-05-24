Does the viral craft glitter shampoo beauty trend really work?
A bizarre viral beauty trend on TikTok has got women adding craft glitter to their shampoo for a sparkly hair effect. But does it actually work?
Glitter is hard enough to clean up without dousing your whole scalp in it!
Still, TikTokers have been filming themselves adding various kinds of glitter to bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and hair gel in hopes of shining bright like a diamond.
What could possibly go wrong?
Well, a lot, as it turns out.
Many users – like @ksenykaa and @ronyayvonne – aren't seeing any results at all!
This must be incredibly frustrating after going through the arduous steps of filming themselves crafting the unholy shampoo concoction, likely stopping to clean up a maddening amount of excess glitter spillage, and then washing and drying their hair!
Other users like @umitagomitaa appear to have had a bad skin reaction to the potion.
Glitter shampoo could be dangerous to your skin!
A bad skin reaction to the glitter shampoo trend makes sense as craft glitter is comprised of sharp plastic shards that are not approved as skin-safe.
Normal craft glitter is also generally non-biodegradable.
This means that not only are TikTokers scrubbing their sensitive skin with jagged pieces of plastic, but those jagged pieces of plastic will also stick around until people are able to finally scrub the tiny plastic shrapnel out of every single diabolical nook and cranny of their bodies.
Perhaps it's better not to think about it too long.
This trend is bad for the environment and bad for your skin – we'd recommend giving it a skip or else swapping out for some biodegradable glitter options.
Even then, however, you still might not see noticeable results.
Sadly, all that glitters is not gold – and all the sparkles is not necessarily a good beauty hack.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ksenykaa