Does the viral craft glitter shampoo beauty trend really work?

A bizarre viral beauty trend on TikTok has got women adding craft glitter to their shampoo for a sparkly hair effect. But does it actually work?

Glitter is hard enough to clean up without dousing your whole scalp in it!

Still, TikTokers have been filming themselves adding various kinds of glitter to bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and hair gel in hopes of shining bright like a diamond.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, a lot, as it turns out.

Many users – like @ksenykaa and @ronyayvonne – aren't seeing any results at all!

This must be incredibly frustrating after going through the arduous steps of filming themselves crafting the unholy shampoo concoction, likely stopping to clean up a maddening amount of excess glitter spillage, and then washing and drying their hair!

Other users like @umitagomitaa appear to have had a bad skin reaction to the potion.