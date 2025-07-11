Three summertime smoothies that pack a healthy punch!

When the temperature starts rising, there's nothing better than a cold smoothie jam-packed with nutrients to cool you down, fill you up, and help you have the healthiest summer yet.

Smoothies are a great way to pack nutrients into meals without sacrificing taste or time. © margouillatphotos/Getty Images Pro/Canva

To quote Lizzo, if you haven't jumped on the smoothie train, it's "about damn time!"

What's better than slowly sipping your way to a healthier lifestyle while simultaneously cooling down in the summer sun?

The best thing about smoothies is the ability to disguise nutrient-dense ingredients like kale, spinach, celery, and beets in a shockingly scrumptious and drinkable vessel.

In a time when it seems like everyone's on their "go, go, go" game, it can be hard to make health-conscious decisions when it comes to food.

But with smoothies, all you have to do is toss your favorite ingredients into a blender, turn that bad boy on, and bam! You've got a meal that packs a healthy punch in no time flat.

Here are three easy and delicious smoothie recipes to keep your energy up and your body happy.