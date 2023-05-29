Homeless man transforms with new haircut and fresh shave from TikTok's finest

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Lionel from Houston proved just how much a new haircut and a fresh shave can change a person. The homeless man received quite the on-camera makeover at the hands of hairdresser Joshua Santiago. Afterward, he was hardly recognizable.

Lionel from Houston (pictured) looked much different before his haircut with Joshua Santiago. © Screenshot/TikTok/empoweringcuts

Santiago has been a volunteer hairdresser with his nonprofit organization Empowering Cuts since 2017. When he's not cutting hair for free in his hometown of Philadelphia, he's driving his bus across the US to help elsewhere.

Empowering Cuts website says, "We believe when you look good, you feel good and in turn, you do good!"

Santiago recently gave Lionel a needed turnaround in his life in the form of a free haircut in Philly and posted the makeover session on TikTok.

In the video, the homeless man is first seen sitting in a chair with long, disheveled hair and a full beard. Then, Santiago grabs his scissors and a razor to give his client a fresh look.

In the comments section, the hairdresser revealed Lionel has been going through a lot lately.