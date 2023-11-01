"Cyclops" Instagramer shows off shocking eye piercing: "Stay Weird"

Minnesota - If you want to impress with an unusual piercing these days, you may have to make the seemingly impossible, possible. That's exactly what Bree from Minnesota managed to do when she showed off her shocking eye piercing. But how is it even possible?

Bree has her left eye pierced. But how is this even possible? © Screenshot/Instagram/apocalypticautopsy

Bree's 8,700 Instagram followers have known for some time that there is something unique behind her piercing.

The stark truth? She no longer has a left eye.

As the 28-year-old explains in a video: "When I was pregnant with my second child in 2020, I had no pain, I had no vision problems."

But when she went to her local ophthalmologist for a checkup, he discovered an enlarged blood vessel on the side of her left eye.

After some tests, she was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer. After radiation and attempts to save her eye failed, doctors had to remove it, Bree said.

Since then, the mother has regularly experimented with different prosthetic eyes and a plethora of colors, playfully deeming herself a "cyclops."

And since she's a big piercing fan, it made sense to try a piercing in this unusual place as well.