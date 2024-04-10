Viral boyfriend blush beauty trend is tickling TikTok pink!
The latest beauty trend tickling TikTokers pink is none other than boyfriend blush! Never heard of it? No worries, we got you covered!
Talk about a cheeky trend!
TikToker Mallory Osses breaks down the look in a series of videos explaining the '90s-inspired blush placement.
"The term boyfriend blush is not 'new'… I didn't just make this up... I heard about this trend years ago…It's all over high-fashion, runway, editorial types of looks, but I've never really heard about people talk about it like this," Osses said in one video.
Boyfriend blush is meant to give the face a naturally flushed appearance, replicating the flush that exercise or other outdoor activities bring!
Osses uses a picture of Prince Harry and Prince Wiliam in their younger years as an example. "Do you see how Harry and William, they both have that flush here [in the center of the cheeks] and it goes down [toward the jawline]?" she said.
"It just looks youthful, sporty. It looks like boyfriend blush."
How to apply boyfriend blush
This trend doesn't need precision to apply, just a rough triangle-shape starting from the center of the cheek and then out toward the ear and down the jaw.
Boyfriend blush works on any face shape, but you can always tweak it to suit your own preferences!
Osses did note that most professional applications of boyfriend blush are on rounder, shorter faces.
"If you have a heart-shaped face, boyfriend blush might be for you," the TikToker said.
"I think that ['90s model] Devon Aoki is the epitome of boyfriend blush, she wears it so well, and I believe she has a heart-shaped face... she wears it so that it covers the whole side of her cheek."
What do you think of boyfriend blush?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@malloryosses