Viral boyfriend blush beauty trend is tickling TikTok pink!

The latest beauty trend tickling TikTokers pink is none other than boyfriend blush! Never heard of it? No worries, we got you covered!

TikToker Mallory Osses breaks down the look in a series of videos explaining the '90s-inspired blush placement. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@malloryosses

Talk about a cheeky trend!

"The term boyfriend blush is not 'new'… I didn't just make this up... I heard about this trend years ago…It's all over high-fashion, runway, editorial types of looks, but I've never really heard about people talk about it like this," Osses said in one video.



Boyfriend blush is meant to give the face a naturally flushed appearance, replicating the flush that exercise or other outdoor activities bring!

Osses uses a picture of Prince Harry and Prince Wiliam in their younger years as an example. "Do you see how Harry and William, they both have that flush here [in the center of the cheeks] and it goes down [toward the jawline]?" she said.

"It just looks youthful, sporty. It looks like boyfriend blush."