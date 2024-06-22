What is oilplaning? All about TikTok's latest beauty obsession

The beauty side of TikTok is all about oilplaning lately, but what's so special about the seemingly simple trend?

Oilplaning is an offshoot of dermaplaning, or shaving off the dead skin and tiny facial hairs on your cheeks, forehead, and chin.

With oilplaning, however, facial oil is added into the equation.

And while it may not seem a huge difference, it's still got the skincare world buzzing.

Supposedly, doing the shave with oil gives practitioners skin that is smoother, clearer, and glowing for that super hydrated glass skin look everybody's after these days.

The razor acts as an exfoliant and the oil hydrates the newly shaved skin.

The practice can also reportedly help to reduce breakouts for those struggling with acne.

Other hydration skincare routines like skin slugging, or caking petroleum-based lotions all over your face before going to sleep, have drawbacks if you take it too far on sensitive skin.

For oilplaning, the risks are similar, as the razor or the oils could actually cause breakouts or irritation for certain people.