Makeup for fall/winter 2024 trends: New York Fashion Week weighs in!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York Fashion Week showed us the makeup trends we can expect to see in fall and winter of 2024, and here they are!

60's mod and pop art makeup

The big mod hair takeover at NYFW was complemented by another popular 1960s trend – overlong and clumpy Twiggy doll lashes! Red lips and burgundy lips were also popular as a nod to pop art. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diane.kendal The big mod hair takeover at NYFW was complemented by another popular 1960s trend – overlong and clumpy Twiggy doll lashes! And don't forget the other '60s influences that were also seen floating around like winged eyes and blue eyeshadow (employed to perfection by Alice + Olivia makeup artist Elyse Reneau.) Even more midcentury makeup callbacks were featured at the Diana Ross-inspired Marc Jacobs runway show. Son Jung Wan makeup artist Marc Reagan's new-wave French looks added another sleek element to the conversation. Beauty New York Fashion Week 2024 serves bold nail trends for fall and winter Red and burgundy lips were popular at NYFW – but wait, weren't the '60s more about pale pink lipstick colors? The shades of vibrant red may well have been chosen as a reference to famous artist Andy Warhol's pop art, however, as pop art and surrealist inspirations can be seen in the season's clothing and hairstyles.

Grunge glam and dark fantasy makeup styles

Diane Kendal created on-trend grungy eyeshadow smoky eye looks for the Altuzarra runway show. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diane.kendal Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench did the Edgar Allen Poe-influenced beauty looks for Thom Browne, a standout show that was all about turning the models into surreal versions of spooky creatures like praying mantises and ravens. Grungy fringes and inky black smudged liner were featured prominently for Jason Wu and Ludvic De Saint Sernin among many others. Some makeup artists took the sooty look to the eyeshadow as well, creating looks that combined witchy dark fantasy elements with punk accents. Jason Wu and Helmut Lang created makeup stories that brought to mind the Black Swan trope from the Swan Lake ballet. For example, makeup artist Daniel Salstrom created black mask-like effects that covered the models' nose bridges. Other smokey eyeshadow users from Fashion Week include Prabal Gurung, Altuzarra, Alice & Olivia, Jason Wu, and PatBo. Metallics, which were prominent in some of the standout hair and nail looks, also did double duty in the makeup department as a kind of bridge between the disparate industrial and glam elements. This can be seen in Diane Kendal's use of gold winged eyes for Jason Wu, a nod to baroque angels with a grim gothic twist.

Simplicity itself

Makeup artist Diane Kendal crafted barely there nude looks for designer Proenza Schouler's runway show. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diane.kendal Nail looks for Fashion Week were showing clear coats and "mannequin" nude nail colors – the same plain Jane vibes are echoed in many of the most popular makeup looks from the runways. As we noted in the NYFW 2024 hair trend forecast, simple and natural styles may be referencing the grunge movement of the '90s. Grunge style, and its aesthetic cousin punk, can be characterized by Nirvana's iconic song Come As You Are. In other words, genuineness and vulnerability are prized beyond all else. In makeup terms, this translates to a "less is more" mentality. That means that nude look makeup and Korean glass skin were all over as well. The glowy glass skin complexion trend necessitates a dewy base, something mastered by the Puma and Ludovic de Saint Sernin shows. Matte and high-gloss makeup finishes took turns from show to show as the basic looks paired well thematically with the mannequin nails and '60s-inspired doll lashes seen often as well.