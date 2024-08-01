What is the "morning shed" that beauty TikTokers won't stop posting about?

With so many complicated beauty routines going viral every day, TikTokers have taken to poking fun at the at times silly-looking regimens with a viral trend!

With so many complicated beauty routines going viral every day, TikTokers have taken to poking fun at the at times silly-looking regimens with a viral trend! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mastexmyers, @yeshipolitoo, @eyestheticsofficial, @vanilla_swirlxx, @itzamelika, @nicolleslooks, @yourfavfakeblonde.com, & @isabellacjansen

Influencers are calling the trend a "morning shed," and videos are amassing tens of millions of views by showing people shedding the shackles of their complex nighttime beauty products.

Beauty aficionados have adopted all sorts of uncanny habits in recent years, from face tape and slimming straps to eye masks and countless other stratified layers of lotions and potions.

By the time the morning light comes streaming in through the windows, effectively mummified influencers need to start deconstructing their elaborate Rube Goldberg machines of beauty.

A wave of viral tongue-in-cheek TikTok videos is making light of the modern complexities of overnight beauty treatments, with a commonly used tagline, "The uglier you go to bed, the prettier you wake up."

"I find it comfortable even if I look like I just had major face surgery as I lay in bed like a mummy," said TikToker Kayla Lee, whose nighttime routine includes anti-wrinkle patches, hair rollers, and sealing her mouth with medical tape – all in addition to her four-part skincare routine.