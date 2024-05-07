What is TikTok's viral sunset blush trend, and how do you recreate it?

Sunset blush is TikTok's latest beauty trend, arriving just in time for warmer weather and plenty of spring and summer sunsets!

© Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@alissajanay1

A pretty mix of peachy shades has been dubbed "sunset blush" by the TikTok gods, and it might just be the biggest beauty look of the summer.

The first viral sunset blush video comes from creator Alissa Janay, whose early April TikTok post about the trend sits at 8.2 million views and counting.

Janay's makeup look is easy enough to achieve: just a few dots of bright liquid blush colors, a little bit of liquid highlighter, then blend. Easy enough, right?

But the trend's results are an absolute tropical dream for its many admirers! The look was replicated again and again on TikTok, launching the trend into what it is now.

Now, unlike the similar sunburnt blush trend or the boyfriend blush look, this fad doesn't try to look like a natural facial flush.

By using some unnaturally bright oranges, reds, and pinks with a highlight, the resulting look mimics the ethereal glow of a sunset.