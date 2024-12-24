These are some of the best books to give non-readers for Christmas

Looking for the perfect Christmas present? These engaging books are exemplary for anyone left on your gift list this holiday season.

By Kelly Christ

It's officially crunch time to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list, and there's no better gift than a good book.

These reads will please any kind of reader this holiday season. © Unsplash/@frostroomhead & @florenciaviadana One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to read more books. What better way to help your loved ones get a head start on this goal than by picking out a book tailored to their interests? With so many end-of-year book roundups going around right now, it can be hard to figure out which ones are actually the right choice as a present. From celebrity memoirs to groovy historical fiction, these reads are quick reads that are engaging enough to hold the attention of non-readers and maybe even push them toward the fantastic world of reading.

I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy released a memoir in August. © screenshot/Instagram/@gentlyreads Jennette McCurdy's memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, dives deep into the iCarly star's experiences as a child actor and her complicated relationship with her abusive mother. The book ties together a collection of short vignettes spanning over two decades. McCurdy's unflinching honesty and nuanced reflections on the profound impact of childhood trauma make this read truly unforgettable. Imbued with the actor's quick wit and unique point of view, I'm Glad My Mom Died is a worthwhile book for every type of reader.



The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

John Green is best known for his young adult novels. © screenshot/Instagram/@dyannareads Bookworms everywhere will know John Green quite well for his acclaimed young adult novels like Looking for Alaska and The Fault in our Stars. In The Anthropocene Reviewed, Green takes his first dive into nonfiction with an essay collection that reviews different elements of the world on a five-star scale. From Diet Dr. Pepper to Halley's Comet, the book provides unexpectedly poignant and heartwarming reflections on life through a lens that's focused on a patchwork of seemingly random things. Green's impeccable writing and rich voice carry readers through an essay collection that is perfect for those who find themselves listening to podcasts far more than picking up a book.

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Looking for a book to give a music fan? Daisy Jones & the Six is the one for you! © screenshot/Instagram/@readuntilthelastpage Looking for a book to give a music fan? Daisy Jones & the Six is the one for you! This groovy read is set in the 1970s and 1980s and follows a fictional rock band (in the vein of Fleetwood Mac) as they ascend to unexpected levels of fame. The novel is written as a screenplay for a documentary being made about the titular band, making it a fantastic choice for someone who isn't usually a big reader. The format flows so well that your attention will never waver. A compulsively readable and epically cool book, Daisy Jones & the Six is the perfect gift for any non-reader this holiday season.

The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman

The Disappearing Act is a fast-paced mystery set in Los Angeles. © screenshot/Instagram/@howdidthatbookend No one can resist a good mystery, and The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman is just that. This fast-paced read is set amidst the glamor of Hollywood, following Mia, an actor who moves from London to LA for pilot season. After a bizarre encounter with another actor at an audition, Mia is pulled into the mysterious disappearance of the woman she met as she desperately tries to track her down. The perfect mystery for anyone who hesitates to commit to a lengthy read, The Disappearing Act can't be missed!