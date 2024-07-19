Bella Hadid dropped from Adidas Olympics ad campaign after Israeli criticism

Berlin, Germany - German sportswear giant Adidas is changing an advertising campaign for the revival of a 1970s running shoe after an Israeli complaint.

Israeli criticized choosing Palestinian model Bella Hadid to front the campaign for a shoe originally designed for the 1972 Olympics – known for a Palestinian terrorist attack on Israelis. © CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

The Israeli government criticized the choice of model Bella Hadid to front the campaign for the revived shoe, which was originally designed for the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.



The Munich Games were overshadowed by an attack that saw Palestinian terrorists kill 11 Israeli athletes and officials.

In a post on social media platform X, Israel accused Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, of promoting "blood libels and anti-Semitic conspiracies against Jews."

Adidas did not specify what changes were to be made to the campaign.

"We are aware that links have been made to tragic historical events – even if completely unintentional – and we apologize for any upset or distress this has caused," the group said in a statement.