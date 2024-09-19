Bride transforms $25 thrift store frock into dream wedding dress!

Berkeley, California - Adrian Bradley and her husband Ryan Jennings tied the knot in June 2024, but the preparations for the wedding were difficult. The search for the wedding dress in particular was quite bumpy at first, as a viral video shows!

Adrian transformed this old second-hand dress into an absolute dream gown. The 26-year-old showed the transformation on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@adrianbradley8

The reason for all the hassle? High expectations and a tight budget.

Adrian initially searched for her dream dress in several boutiques and tried on more than 60 dresses, but none of them really appealed to her.

During a family visit to Dallas, she decided to go bargain hunting in a second-hand store with her sister-in-law.



Completely unexpectedly, she discovered a gorgeous silk ball gown wrapped in a plastic bag.

Adrian instantly knew that this dress, which cost a measly $25, would soon be her dream wedding gown!

Although her mother – who called Adrian via FaceTime during the fitting – was rather less enthusiastic about the garment, the young woman decided to buy the dress and fix it together with a seamstress.

The bride documented the long and fascinating process of restoring and then altering the dress in a series of viral TikTok videos that left her shocked fans speechless.

At the end of the day, Adrian was also more than happy to have implemented her idea without exceeding her budget of $4,000 dollars. The modified gown ended up costing the 26-year-old "only" $3,330 dollars after being professionally cleaned and altered!