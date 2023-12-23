Christmas comes to TikTok with wrapping paper fashion trend

Christmas time is here again, and with it comes the fashionable yearly tradition of crafty TikTokers attempting to make holiday dresses out of wrapping paper!

Christmastime is here again, and with it has come a fashionable trend of crafty TikTokers attempting to make holiday lewks out of wrapping paper!

TikToker MUAWK's final dress was a full-on ball gown made of wrapping paper that she struggled to get over her head. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@muawk Do you have a few rolls of wrapping paper clogging up your closet space? Why not put them to good use this season with a viral TikTok trend that's equal parts hilarious and astonishing! Creative TikTokers have decided to make elaborate holiday dresses out of wrapping paper and other present adornments. The results are downright spectacular! You might be asking why they are doing this. Here's our answer – well, why not?! Christmas is a time for childlike wonder and whimsy, and this trend has got both in spades! Here are our favorite TikTok influencers and their crafty takes on the holiday edition of the no-waste trend.

Deanna Giulietti

Ambitiously crafty fashionista Deanna Giulietti made two wrapping paper dress videos with tens of thousands of likes between them. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@deannagiulietti First up is TikToker and singer Deanna Giulietti. This ambitious and crafty fashionista made two wrapping paper dress videos with tens of thousands of likes between them! "I feel PRIDE," she captioned the first dress video. The second video was made in response to how much fans loved the first.

"What you did to the skirt.. SHOOK," wrote one fan, with another raving Giulietti "sleighed" the looks! After she made the second video, the hype got even wilder. "The way you just made 2 that fast is WILD" commented one fan, with another adding, "HOW DID IT GET EVEN BETTER." We stan a multi-talented queen!

Madeleine White

Some of the other entries in this challenge are leaning more "camp," but TikToker Madeleine White's entry is so chic you might want to wear it to a cocktail party! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@madeleine_white Next, we've got a look worthy of the runway from creator Madeleine White. Some of the other entries in this challenge have leaned more "camp," but White's entry – which has been viewed 1.5 million times and counting – is so chic you might want to wear it to a cocktail party. "It turned out so well?!???" one commenter wrote about the fit. "It’s giving couture Michaels," another quipped. A few commenters mentioned her take on the wrapping paper dress trend reminded them of an epic entry into a fashion design reality show. "Why could I see this being a next in fashion challenge?" asked one user, with another echoing, "This reminds me of project runway unconventional challenge." You heard the people: give this woman a TV show!

𝗠𝗨𝗔𝗪𝗞

Honestly, if this trend was a contest, then TikTok user MUAWK probably won with her insanely impressive four dress compilation video. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@muawk For our final entry, feast your eyes on TikToker MUAWK's four-dress compilation video. The post, which has 146,500 views and counting, is cheekily captioned, "im never touching a roll of wrapping paper EVER AGAIN." Honestly, if this trend was a contest, this fashionista probably won – and her commenters agree! "Girl... you are amazing. Just thought you should know," one commenter wrote. "Also, why are you not a costume designer? You've definitely got a knack for it."

Some fans noted that MUAWK looked like a Christmas Barbie come to life. "This is giving the Christmas Barbie I was never allowed to open as a child I love it," commented one user, with another agreeing that "the last one is giving Holiday Barbie." The last dress was by far the grand finale, however, in both workmanship and hysterical presentation. The TikToker's final dress was a full-on ball gown made of wrapping paper that she struggled to get over her head. One commenter even joked that their "fav part of this, other than THE WHOLE THING, is seeing your birthing through the dress canal."