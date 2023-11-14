Doc Martens and more: Timeless and affordable lace-up boots
Looking for the perfect pair of lace-up boots to that fit any outfit? Look no more! Here's a selection that checks all the boxes this winter with both style and substance.
AD - Lace-up boots have been rocking the fashion world pretty much uninterrupted since they became a staple of footwear in the late 19th century!
It's not hard to see why – whether you're wearing jeans, leggings, or a skirt, a stylish pair of boots will complement your outfit perfectly.
But that doesn't mean there aren't different varieties to choose from, depending on what look you're going for.
To that end, TAG24 has a carefully curated selection that will enrich your wardrobe. These boots are made for walking straight into the spotlight!
Four timeless pairs of lace-up boots
Versatile footwear and lace-up boots should be top of your list for comfort and chic style. That chunky look complements most outfits, whether by creating the perfect contrast to an elegant skirt, or putting that finishing touch on a grunge look. The possibilities are almost endless, but no matter what you go for, rocking up in a pair of lace-up boots means making a fashion statement.
Here are four timeless picks that work all year round!
1. Classic Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens has been a star of the fashion world for decades. This hugely popular brand has proven that it can stand the test of time by checking all the boxes, from quality to look.
So why not go for the classic Doc Martens ankle boots, an affordable must-have for any wardrobe? You can snap up your pair here and mix-and-match with any outfit!
2. Blake lace-up boots in black
These jet-black lace-up boots are as robust as they are stunning. If you're looking for versatility, then you've found the perfect pair that goes with every style.
Quality is also part of what sets this footwear apart, so you'll be enjoying them year after year.
3. White lace-up boots
Lace-up boots don't have to be dark. If you're looking for something brighter and more gentle, an all-white pair should be your jam. The thick sole and matte faux leather give that chunky look an extra dimension that goes well with an elegant outfit – think beige trench coats!
4. Lace-up boots with strap and buckle
Black lace-up boots with buckle
Leather look, ankle height, and a buckle as a finishing touch – these eye-catching boots bring a little something extra to the party and are sure to make your outfit stand out.
Whichever pair you pick, these lace-up boots are timeless and versatile, providing that finishing touch to a huge variety of looks. Enjoy!
Cover photo: 123RF/audi100znam