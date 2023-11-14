Doc Martens and more: Timeless and affordable lace-up boots

Looking for the perfect pair of lace-up boots that fit any outfit? Look no more! TAG24 has a selection that checks all the boxes, from style to substance.

By Lilli Friedrichs

Looking for the perfect pair of lace-up boots to that fit any outfit? Look no more! Here's a selection that checks all the boxes this winter with both style and substance.

A timeless pair of lace-up boots will enrich your winter wardrobe! © 123RF/audi100znam AD - Lace-up boots have been rocking the fashion world pretty much uninterrupted since they became a staple of footwear in the late 19th century! It's not hard to see why – whether you're wearing jeans, leggings, or a skirt, a stylish pair of boots will complement your outfit perfectly. But that doesn't mean there aren't different varieties to choose from, depending on what look you're going for. To that end, TAG24 has a carefully curated selection that will enrich your wardrobe. These boots are made for walking straight into the spotlight!

Four timeless pairs of lace-up boots

Versatile footwear and lace-up boots should be top of your list for comfort and chic style. That chunky look complements most outfits, whether by creating the perfect contrast to an elegant skirt, or putting that finishing touch on a grunge look. The possibilities are almost endless, but no matter what you go for, rocking up in a pair of lace-up boots means making a fashion statement. Here are four timeless picks that work all year round!

are so-called affiliate links. If a purchase is made through an affiliate link, we usually receive a commission fee from the vendor. Product reviews and comparisons are purely editorial and independent. Links taggedare so-called affiliate links. If a purchase is made through an affiliate link, we usually receive a commission fee from the vendor. Product reviews and comparisons are purely editorial and independent. More information

1. Classic Dr. Martens

The classic Doc Martens ankle boots have been in style for decades. © ASOS

Dr. Martens has been a star of the fashion world for decades. This hugely popular brand has proven that it can stand the test of time by checking all the boxes, from quality to look. So why not go for the classic Doc Martens ankle boots, an affordable must-have for any wardrobe? You can snap up your pair here and mix-and-match with any outfit!

Dr. Martens in black

2. Blake lace-up boots in black

Blake lace-up boots in black have that stylish faux leather look. © ASOS

Lace-up boots in black These jet-black lace-up boots are as robust as they are stunning. If you're looking for versatility, then you've found the perfect pair that goes with every style. Quality is also part of what sets this footwear apart, so you'll be enjoying them year after year.

3. White lace-up boots

White lace-up boots are perfect for that elegant look. © ASOS

Lace-up boots don't have to be dark. If you're looking for something brighter and more gentle, an all-white pair should be your jam. The thick sole and matte faux leather give that chunky look an extra dimension that goes well with an elegant outfit – think beige trench coats!



4. Lace-up boots with strap and buckle

Lace-up boots and buckles make for an eye-catching combination. © ASOS

Black lace-up boots with buckle Leather look, ankle height, and a buckle as a finishing touch – these eye-catching boots bring a little something extra to the party and are sure to make your outfit stand out.

