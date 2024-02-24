Milan Fashion Week stuns with twinning outfits not a faux pas

Milan, Italy - You enter a room and – gasp! – someone across from you is wearing the same outfit.

Models present creations from the Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on February 24, 2024. © REUTERS

Relax, it happens. It's Milan Fashion Week, and guests have sported the same outfits in runway shows running from Wednesday to Sunday.



More than 50 catwalk shows on the women's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 calendar from Diesel and Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci and Versace draw guests from all over the world, but many of them end up looking near identical.

At Fendi on the opening day, two influencers from Dubai stood toe-to-toe chatting and wearing the exact same animal print lace-up boots.

Meanwhile, the color-block print shirt adorned with the Fendi logo that 29-year-old Fatma Husam sported was the one chosen by multiple other women.

Did that bother her?

"It's completely normal," Husam said. "Because after all, how many clothes do these brands make anyway?"

Her friend, Deema Alasadi (35) agreed: "At a party I would be a bit busted, but at Fashion Week it's totally normal."

Japanese musicians Aya and Ami, known collectively as Amiaya, took it to the next level as only twins can with matching cherry red bob hairstyles and identical high black Fendi boots with gold heels.

Later Wednesday at Roberto Cavalli, a blonde woman in a long flowy gown printed with lemons from designer Fausto Puglisi's 2024 Resort collection smiled coyly for the cameras.

Nearby, another guest pouted and posed in a bodysuit sewn of cheetah fabric – a mainstay of the brand – that left little to the imagination.

But those were not the only lemons and animal prints in the room.