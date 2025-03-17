So much for forever: Forever 21 stores to close across the US!

New York, New York - Fashion retailer Forever 21 said Monday it commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings in the US, beginning plans for an "orderly wind down" of US stores, while pursuing in parallel a possible sale.

A pedestrian walks by a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fast-fashion giant, in concert with its lenders, plans liquidation sales at US stores "while simultaneously conducting a court‑supervised sale and marketing process for some or all of its assets," according to a press release from F21 OpCo LLC, operator of the brand in the US.

The move marks the second Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in six years by Forever 21, following a 2019 filing that significantly shrank the chain's store fleet.

The chain currently has 540 stores, according to its website.

The company's American stores "will remain open and continue serving customers" throughout the process, while locations outside the US, which are operated by other licensees, are not part of the bankruptcy plan, the company said.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1984 by South Korean husband-and-wife Do Won and Jin Sook Chang, Forever 21 became a ubiquitous presence in shopping malls across the US, offering teen customers imitations of high-fashion brands at rock bottom prices.