Vogue World heads to Paris for blowout fashion and Olympics-infused bash

Paris, France - Vogue World, one of the major fashion events of the year, hits Paris on Sunday, bringing together top French designers for a rare joint show themed around the Olympics .

A picture taken in Paris on August 30, 2023 shows people walking and taking pictures at Place Vendome. Vogue is set to host a joint fashion show, dubbed Vogue World, on Paris' Place Vendome on Sunday. © MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Here's what we know about the event in this summer's Olympic host city!

The event, to be attended by 500 hand-picked guests in the glitzy Place Vendome, comes midway through Paris Fashion Week's menswear and haute couture shows.



The date was not chosen at random, with June 23 being International Olympic Day.



The idea is to match different sports (such as cycling, gymnastics, tennis, taekwondo, and breakdancing) with eras of French fashion since 1924, the last time the Games were held in Paris.

There have been two Vogue World events in the past – a New York street fair in 2022 and a homage to London's theatre scene in 2023.

With Vogue's magazine business struggling to stay relevant in the online world, Wintour is looking to entertainment spectacles to keep the brand alive.

Front-row tickets for the New York event cost $3,000. Prices have not been revealed for this week's show.