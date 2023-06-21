International Yoga Day: How daily yoga can do wonders for the mind, body, and soul

To say the last couple of years have been difficult is about as big as an understatement can get.

Here are a few ways practicing Yoga daily can greatly improve everyone's health and more! © imago/Westend61

We're now technically into year three of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken a big toll on people's mental and physical health.



Amid all the crises, there's still a daily 9-5 hustle, regular adult responsibilities, bills – in short, a lot to handle.

So how can anyone possibly find the time to just take a moment and chill?

Well, one easy way to get some much needed R&R in the comfort of your own home, your office, or anywhere else, is to practice yoga.

By now, everyone may have heard the same old talk about how great yoga for the body. But the tranquil exercise is so much deeper than just twisting your body into a pretzel while chanting positive affirmations.

According to Dr. Natalie Nevins – a board-certified osteopathic family physician and certified Kundalini Yoga instructor in California – practicing yoga daily will help in building "strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body."

In February 2014, the National Library of Medicine conducted a review of yoga for balance in a healthy population. Per the study, even practicing gentle yoga has been shown to ease some of the discomfort of tender, swollen joints for people diagnosed with arthritis.

