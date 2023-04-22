Jogging: Tips and tricks on how to start running or Nordic Walking
Nature is awakening with the coming of Spring, and with it, most people's urge to move. So if you've been thinking about it, now may be the perfect time to put on your sneakers, get out, and start jogging, running, or Nordic walking. In fact, brisk walking and jogging may be the easiest sports to jump start your fitness journey, but here are a few basic tips to help you get on track.
Running is good endurance training, but don't get ahead of yourself: it must first be built up bit by bit!
Many beginner runners overtax their bodies when they're starting out. They set themselves unrealistic goals in terms of speed or running distance. Yet muscles, tendons, joints, and our cardiovascular system must first get used to the new routine.
That's why running experts recommend that prospective runners divide their first training sessions into intervals and give their bodies enough time to rest and recuperate in between workouts.
Exercise experts recommend two-minute intervals to begin, alternating two minutes of running at a slow pace or brisk walking with two minutes of slower walking. Continuously increase the length of the running intervals until finally jogging continuously for a longer time.
Important: At the beginning of your running journey, it's important not to hit the pavement or treadmill every day. Your body must be able to rest in between, especially at the beginning of your training, otherwise it cannot prepare well for the unfamiliar new strain.
The body will build up muscles and adjust the heart's pumping capacity so that it works more economically, which in the long term lowers your pulse rate during rest and stress periods.
Daily training sessions right out of the gate, on the other hand, can overload the body, result in injury, and cause running to even be detrimental to your health.
It's best to consult with a fitness professional or work with a training coach who can help you start off slowly, and create a personalized plan that's tailored to you.
Jogging tips: Should you consult a doctor before running?
Before your first round of training steps up, it is also advisable to consult your doctor and have a basic medical examination.
A general health check-up can examine your heart, circulation, and lung function to rule out any risk factors.
In addition, medical professionals can advise what level of exertion can or should be aimed for on an individual basis.
Whether walking or running, the wrong footwear can lead to injuries. Make sure to get a pair of sneakers that is comfortable, fits well, and provides plenty of foot and ankle support. A shoe store associate can likely lead you in the right direction, and make sure you purchase the best sneaker for your specific type of movement.
Many joggers use headphones to listen to music, which can motivate you and help to keep up the pace.
Pro Tip: Structure your long term training with a plan beforehand.
Sticking to a jogging or running schedule with increments and setting goals is not only helpful in making small steps of progress, but allows to you see how far you've come.
If you're not able to work with a personal trainer, many health insurance companies and gyms provide free tips and information to help you get started.
Lastly, before and after jogging or running, it's important to sufficiently stretch your muscles.
What is Nordic Walking and why is it good for you?
What exactly is Nordic walking, and why do some people walk with sticks?
Nordic walking is an alternative to jogging that is easier on the joints. The total-body workout originated in Finland and, according to experts, began as a summer training exercise for cross-country skiers – who still used their ski poles to mimic the action without any snow.
Nordic walking can be done by athletes and non-athletes alike, as the physical activity creates less impact on the body than traditional running but also still trains endurance.
Moreover, it can be practiced by nearly all ages with varying degrees of intensity. And it's usually a fun group activity.
Since Nordic walking trains the lower and upper body at the same time, it also provides a holistic health effect.
Some health insurance companies and community centers provide beginners' courses in which you can learn the technique of walking with walking poles. It's advisable to learn the technique first, as the wrong use of the poles can lead to neck and shoulder problems in the long run.
Regardless of whether you start with Nordic walking or some strolling in the park, grooving with some walking, jogging, or running can definitely improve your physical and mental health. Happy moving!
Cover photo: Montage: 123RF/benzoix, 123RF/imtmphoto