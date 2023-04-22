Jogging: Tips and tricks on how to start running or Nordic Walking

Nature is awakening with the coming of Spring, and with it, most people's urge to move. So if you've been thinking about it, now may be the perfect time to put on your sneakers, get out, and start jogging, running, or Nordic walking. In fact, brisk walking and jogging may be the easiest sports to jump start your fitness journey, but here are a few basic tips to help you get on track.

Before and after running, the muscles should be sufficiently stretched. © 123RF/benzoix

Running is good endurance training, but don't get ahead of yourself: it must first be built up bit by bit!

Many beginner runners overtax their bodies when they're starting out. They set themselves unrealistic goals in terms of speed or running distance. Yet muscles, tendons, joints, and our cardiovascular system must first get used to the new routine.

That's why running experts recommend that prospective runners divide their first training sessions into intervals and give their bodies enough time to rest and recuperate in between workouts.

Exercise experts recommend two-minute intervals to begin, alternating two minutes of running at a slow pace or brisk walking with two minutes of slower walking. Continuously increase the length of the running intervals until finally jogging continuously for a longer time.

Important: At the beginning of your running journey, it's important not to hit the pavement or treadmill every day. Your body must be able to rest in between, especially at the beginning of your training, otherwise it cannot prepare well for the unfamiliar new strain.

The body will build up muscles and adjust the heart's pumping capacity so that it works more economically, which in the long term lowers your pulse rate during rest and stress periods.

Daily training sessions right out of the gate, on the other hand, can overload the body, result in injury, and cause running to even be detrimental to your health.

It's best to consult with a fitness professional or work with a training coach who can help you start off slowly, and create a personalized plan that's tailored to you.