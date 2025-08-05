Berry cool: How to make blueberry frozen yogurt – with a twist!

Frozen yogurt shops have popped up in big cities around the world, with a wide variety of flavors and an array of toppings that will cool you down and help you beat the summer heat. Here's how to easily make the delicacy at home.

Making your own homemade froyo is easier than you think! © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's easier than you think to get your yum in the sun on! You don't even need a fancy ice cream maker or blender to whip up your own homemade froyo.

All you need is a few ingredients and a splash of creativity, and voilà – you'll have your very own food creation that will make your social media posts pop!

As the temperature heats up, not only is fruit in season and naturally more sugary sweet, but it has its own cooling sensation and packs some much-needed extra hydration.

We've chosen blueberries for our creation and topped it with a twist – a sprig of mint leaves. But feel free to substitute your favorite toppings as you see fit.

You'll have a cool treat in no time that's a win-win for everyone.