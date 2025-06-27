Worldwide matcha craze causes shortage as Japanese tea farms strain to keep up with demand

Los Angeles, California - At a minimalist Los Angeles matcha bar, powdered Japanese tea is prepared with precision, despite a global shortage driven by the bright green drink 's social media stardom.

Matcha is added to beverages on offer at Kettl Tea in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on May 20, 2025. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Of the 25 types of matcha on the menu at Kettl Tea, which opened on Hollywood Boulevard this year, all but four were out of stock, the shop's founder Zach Mangan told AFP.

"One of the things we struggle with is telling customers that, unfortunately, we don't have" what they want, he said.

With its deep grassy aroma, intense color, and pick-me-up effects, the popularity of matcha "has grown just exponentially over the last decade, but much more so in the last two to three years," the 40-year-old explained.

The word matcha means "ground tea" in Japanese, and comes in the form of a vivid green powder that is whisked with hot water and can be added to milk to make a matcha latte.

It is now "a cultural touchpoint in the Western world" – found everywhere from ice cream flavors to Starbucks drinks.

This has caused matcha's market to nearly double over a year, Mangan said: "No matter what we try, there's just not more to buy."

Thousands of miles away in Sayama, northwest of Tokyo, Masahiro Okutomi – the 15th generation to run his family's tea business – is overwhelmed by demand.

"I had to put on our website that we are not accepting any more matcha orders," he said. Here's why.