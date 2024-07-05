How to make homemade sourdough bread: Recipe

The humble sourdough loaf is possibly the most delicious and wonderful bread in the world. How do you make sourdough bread at home? Find out in this recipe.

By Evan Williams

There are few breads more flavorful, fluffy, and joyous than a humble sourdough loaf, especially when topped with some fresh avocado and lettuce. But can you make sourdough bread at home? Is it easy?

Sourdough is a delicious and filling addition to any good meal. © Unsplash/Monika Grabkowska Sourdough has become a staple of all our lives. It's delicious, incredibly filling, and quite healthy, too, with its uniquely tangy taste. So what makes sourdough so wonderful, how can it be so endlessly fluffy without the use of traditional yeast, and why has it become such a tradition? Find out how to make sourdough bread at home with this fantastic and easy recipe.

How to make a sourdough starter

Making a sourdough starter is a long process, but not a difficult, expensive, or frustrating one. In fact, there's really no point in buying a pre-made starter because it is so easy and simple to do yourself. Instead, get yourself the two ingredients needed and start working on your latest and tastiest project. What ingredients do you need for a sourdough starter? Plain white or whole-grain flour

Water How to make a sourdough starter step-by-step Step 1: Place a cup of flour and a cup of water into a container and mix together thoroughly so that all the flour is consumed by the water. Step 2: Set it aside in the jar at room temperature and cover it for 24 hours. Step 3: After the day has passed, repeat the process again, adding another cup of water and another cup of flour to the mix, stirring, and then setting aside covered. Step 4: Continue this process for five days, gradually upgrading it to larger containers or jars as you go so that you don't run out of space. Remember to always leave it uncovered so that the air can get in and so that the container doesn't break as it expands. Step 5: After five days, continue the process, feeding it once every 12 hours instead of 24. Step 6: At about the week mark, you should be able to use the sourdough starter, as there will be plenty of bacteria and yeast to help rise and flavor your bread. As you can see from this process, it is profoundly easy to make yourself a sourdough starter and very cheap as well. Because of this, we wouldn't recommend wasting your money on a commercial starter.

Important: Keep in mind that you can keep a sourdough starter going for a very long time. If you want it to be a long-term starter, don't start feeding it more regularly on the sixth day but instead just continue the previous process for as long as you want.

Sourdough is known for being fluffy and remarkably moist. © Unsplash/Vicky Ng

How to make great homemade sourdough

When making a fantastic sourdough loaf, there isn't really all that much that you need to do. Ultimately, it's about the ratio of ingredients and the starter that you have previously made or, god forbid, bought. Making sourdough doesn't even require much heavy-duty kneading because the starter and the slightly different process will do that work for you. You only need these few pieces of equipment to make sourdough: A very large jar or some kind of tall and tubular container

An easily covered and large bowl

Rubber spatula

A dough container

A wooden spoon

Measuring utensils

Baking paper

Cling wrap

Oil brush Sourdough bread isn't this fancy thing that many people make it out to be. In fact, this is one of the most natural and healthy foods you can make at home and, while it takes some time, really not very hard at all.

Sourdough bread recipe | Ingredients

There are so many fantastic options when it comes to sourdough bread, with different flours yielding different results and different flavors. Ultimately, though, the best is often the most simple, and that goes for sourdough bread as well. While you are free to experiment, we will start you off with a simple and easy sourdough recipe that's bound to work as a treat. Here are the ingredients needed for sourdough bread: Sourdough starter, 5 ounces

Flour (preferably whole wheat), 18 oz

Salt, 1/2 oz (not too much)

Olive oil, 1 oz

Luke-warm water, 9 oz (50% saturation)

On the proportions: This recipe has been carefully designed to make one large loaf. If you want to make more or less, you need to either make multiple rounds of sourdough or adjust the quantities proportionally for a larger loaf.

Sourdough bread recipe | Instructions

The sourdough bread fad was worth it - now this beautiful bread is even more popular. © Unsplash/Tommaso Urli If you feel a little overwhelmed by the idea of making your own sourdough bread and diving into the world of baking without much knowledge in your big ol' brain, try not to worry. We are going to guide you through every step of the process – and we can guarantee that this won't be a difficult or complicated thing to do at all. Don't worry, be baking! Here's how to make a great homemade sourdough bread Step 1: Sourdough is predominantly about simplicity and patience. Start by making the actual dough. In your bowl, add your sourdough starter, the water, and the olive oil. Mix it all so that it is combined. Step 2: Separately mix together the flour and the salt. Then add everything to the large mixing bowl and, with your rubber spatula or your hands, combine everything. Make sure that all the water and flour are mixed together, with nothing raw left on the side or bottom of the bowl. It should look shaggy but dry. Step 3: This is your first wait. Cover the bowl in oiled-up cling wrap. Set it aside at room temperature for 1-1.5 hours. This is to allow the dough to autolyse (build up its gluten molecules). Step 4: Pick the dough up out of the bowl and work it a little bit on the bench, only for about one minute. Form it into a ball and either put it in a dough tub or back into the bowl, having cleaned and dried that bowl. Step 5: Set it aside in a warm place – covered – and let it rise for at least 10–12 hours, if not longer. You want it to have at least doubled in size. Step 6: While doing the previous step we would recommend stretching and folding the dough at least every hour while you are awake. To do this, grab a bit of the dough and stretch it out a bit, folding it over itself. Do this four times for each quarter of the dough ball. Step 7: After 12–24 hours, we are getting near the finish line. Take the dough out of its container or bowl and decide whether you are making one big loaf or several smaller ones. Step 8: If you are making several, dust a surface with flour, place the dough on it, and cut it into pieces. If not, skip to step 9. Step 9: Shape your balls (or ball) of dough into circular mounds by folding the sides in and pinching them in the middle. Then, turn the whole thing upside down so the seam is on the bench. Step 10: Allow the dough to proof for about one more hour inside a Dutch oven or oven-safe pot with a lid (season the bottom of the pot with a little oil or some flour to prevent sticking). Preheat your oven to about 450°F. Step 11: Score your bread by making a slash along the top, and then bake the bread with the lid on in your oven for about 20 minutes. Step 12: Remove the lid, bake for another 30 minutes (or until the right color), and then remove it from the oven and let it cool and rest on a rack for a minimum of 1–2 hours. No matter what you want to put on it, this is a sourdough loaf that'll rock your world into infinity. It is easy, quick, delicious, and ridiculously packed full of flavor. What more could you want?

Few foods are better for a healthy and delicious breakfast than sourdough with avocado. © Unsplash/Mathilda Khoo

What to eat with sourdough bread

Sourdough bread is one of those quintessential weekend foods, perfect for a summer day out in the garden with your friends and family. It's something that screams a picnic snack, a great egg- or avocado-based café lunch, or something equally as special. Considering the fact that you have made your own homemade sourdough and have spent at least a week doing it, this is a great opportunity to not only show off but make something extra special. Make sure to invite the family around or some friends, crack out your best cheeses, and let's get started! Here's what you should serve/eat with your homemade sourdough: Keep it simple: Embrace the bread with just a little bit of soft salted butter. If it is not salted, use your standard butter and sprinkle a little flaky salt over it.

Embrace the bread with just a little bit of soft salted butter. If it is not salted, use your standard butter and sprinkle a little flaky salt over it. It's summer: What does summer mean? Well, jam, of course! Make yourself some fresh homemade jam, or buy some great stuff from the market.

What does summer mean? Well, jam, of course! Make yourself some fresh homemade jam, or buy some great stuff from the market. The classic: Poach yourself some eggs – it's really not that hard or complicated – and serve them on top of some fresh and ripe avocado.

Poach yourself some eggs – it's really not that hard or complicated – and serve them on top of some fresh and ripe avocado. A guac to remember: The ultimate sourdough guacamole is a simple one - avocado, sweet chili sauce, chopped spring onions, and a dash of salt and pepper. Serve, of course, with eggs.

The ultimate sourdough guacamole is a simple one - avocado, sweet chili sauce, chopped spring onions, and a dash of salt and pepper. Serve, of course, with eggs. Get that hummus: Make your own homemade hummus, or simply get some from the shops. We recommend having it with some cheese or Mediterranean veggies.

Make your own homemade hummus, or simply get some from the shops. We recommend having it with some cheese or Mediterranean veggies. Call the ploughman: An English classic! Serve the sourdough with some butter, and pair it with a variety of cheeses, some leg ham, pickled onions, and a little horseradish.

An English classic! Serve the sourdough with some butter, and pair it with a variety of cheeses, some leg ham, pickled onions, and a little horseradish. It's a-me, bruschetta: It's bruschetta time, dice some tomatoes, crush some garlic, combine the two and season them with olive oil, salt and pepper. Include some slices of mozzarella as well as a few sprigs of fresh basil.