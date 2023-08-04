International Beer Day: Tasty brews to toast with

The first Friday in August is International Beer Day, so it's time to celebrate all the different ways to get your sip on, even if it means putting down that IPA for something new!

Raise a frosty beverage of your choice using our handy guide below. © Unsplash/Teo Do Rio

For thousands of years, we've been making beer and enjoying its effects with and without food. The avid drinker can find one of the oldest beverages around in all different varieties.

Even though the Chinese and Sumerians in ancient Mesopotamia were making beers over four thousand years ago, today's most common method of brewing isn't much different than it was millennia ago.

When Sumerians in what is now Iran were making beer, they would use a kind of barley "bread," and barley remains a key ingredient of beer to this day.

Add water, hops, and yeast, and you've got the basic building blocks for most of the frosty brews the world over.

A common way to keep the various kinds organized is to arrange them from lighter to darker beers, from the palest ales, lagers, and pilsners, to the blackest stouts.

No matter which type fills your glass, you might want to give a new beer a shot!