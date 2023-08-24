National Waffle Day: Three reasons why waffles are superior to pancakes

This National Waffle Day, TAG24 is breaking down the three main reasons why waffles are superior to pancakes every day of the week. Read more on TAG24.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Thursday is National Waffle Day, and what better way to celebrate than by listing all the reasons waffles are superior to pancakes?

Don't forget to chow down on some waffles for National Waffle Day! © Unsplash/@mybbor The waffle vs. pancake debate tends to be quite a controversial one, with fans of both ruthlessly defending each breakfast staple's honor. Sure, both have earned eternal seats at the dining table, with even the most die-hard of pancake fans likely to enjoy a waffle from time to time, and for good reason. Though this door definitely swings both ways, with waffle fanatics opting for a hot cake now and then, too, it's safe to say waffles are the superior of the two. Tattoos "Black Alien" tattoo addict shocks with his most extreme body modification yet Don't get us wrong: we're big fans of a massive blueberry pancake from a local breakfast joint, but there's really no holding a candle to the culinary superiority of waffles. Here are three reasons why you should be team waffle for life, too.

Why are waffles better than pancakes?

One of the reasons waffles are superior to pancakes relates to their culinary versatility in the brunch world. © Collage: Unsplash/andradaghiurco & chuttersnap 1. Waffles offer more versatility How often have you seen a breakfast sandwich on a brunch menu that's held together with pancakes? It's likely that your answer is "rarely." Why? Because that's what waffles are for. Sure, you might see pancakes and waffles on a menu – which is a travesty in and of itself – but that doesn't mean it's the right course of culinary action. For whatever reason, when you pair fried chicken with a perfectly golden waffle in any way, it just hits right. And that's on waffle superiority.



2. Crevices for days! We're not afraid to say that those who claim waffles and pancakes taste the same are flat-out wrong. There might not be any science behind this, but waffle lovers tend to think it has something to do with the crevices atop these edible golden beauties. After all, the gaps create the perfect pockets for butter and syrup to meet, leaving you with a balanced bite every time. Pancakes, on the other hand, tend to absorb all the syrup in a matter of seconds, leaving you feeling some soggy disappointment.



3. No flipping necessary One of the most challenging parts of making the perfect pancake at home is mastering the flip. This, of course, increases in difficulty depending on the size of your pancake. Many times, you go into the flip with confidence that this time, you'll nail it. Yet, somehow, you're never able to. With waffles, that's never a problem, thanks to the wonderful existence of waffle makers. Not only do you get a near-perfect waffle each and every time, but the chances of accidentally burning your breakfast are also much lower.