Cambridge, Massachusetts - Foods like p asta, rice, and, potatoes may be on the table more frequently! According to a new study, carbohydrates have an unjustly bad reputation. They may be far more important than is currently socially accepted.

Whether for personal well-being or a societal zeitgeist, when it comes to carbohydrates, many minds are divided.

As reported in the Journal of Internal Medicine, researchers at Harvard University and Tulane University have raised eyebrows with their startling results on the long-term effects of a low-carbohydrate diet.

Contrary to the often common impression that carbohydrates have a harmful effect on the human body, the study was able to prove the opposite.



The study relied on data from 371,159 participants. While one half of those studied adhered to a low-fat lifestyle, the other half consumed fewer carbohydrates.

Basically, this means that the absence of carbohydrates from the diet increases the risk of death by a whopping 38%!