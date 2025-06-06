National Donut Day: Here's how to go nuts for free donuts!

June 6 marks National Donut Day in 2025, and sweet treat lovers are making the most of this delicious holiday!

June 4 is National Donut Day and several restaurants are celebrating by giving away donuts! © 123rf/sheilaf2002

It's that time of year again – when donut lovers get treated to the best the country has to offer of these tasty goodies.

Whether it's a chocolate-frosted version with sprinkles or an old-fashioned glazed, anyone who loves the delectable pastry is probably enjoying this blessed yearly event – when fast-food chains and coffee shops give away free donuts.

In addition to local bakery spots, Walmart, Starbucks, and other national businesses have also gotten in on the celebration in years past.

This year, Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, 7/11 and more are joining in on the fun by gifting customers freebies between certain hours.

But foodies beware – some locations are setting certain guidelines. Dunkin', for example, is only giving away free donuts with the purchase of a coffee.

Still, it's a pretty sweet way to kick off the weekend.