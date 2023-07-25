TikTok chef whips up real-life Los Angeles restaurant after virtual success

Los Angeles, California - Tue Nguyen became a TikTok star by posting videos of herself cooking Vietnamese dishes during the pandemic.

Chef Tue Nguyen presents a bowl of her Di Di fried rice at her first restaurant in Los Angeles, California. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

With lockdowns over, the young chef has leapt from the virtual to the real world to open her first restaurant near Los Angeles.



"I think that's always kind of been like a dream," Nguyen (25) told AFP recently at Di Di, her restaurant in the vibrant suburb of West Hollywood.

"But... I honestly didn't know that it would come this fast."

Nguyen attended culinary school to learn the basics of the craft, but says she truly mastered gastronomy when she tapped into her heritage.

"I genuinely didn't learn how to cook until... I really looked back at what I grew up with. And that's the taste of my mom's cooking."

Nguyen, who immigrated to the United States from Vietnam with her family as a child, credits her mother and stepfather as her main influences in the kitchen.

"They remind me every time that I'm in the kitchen to cook, to make good food and to trust your taste," Nguyen said.