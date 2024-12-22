US revamps "healthy" food definition for the first time in decades

Washington DC - The US has redefined what qualifies as "healthy" food for the first time in 30 years, striking items like white bread from the list while welcoming nutrient-rich options such as eggs and salmon, officials said Thursday.

The US has redefined what qualifies as "healthy" food for the first time in 30 years. © Unsplash/@tetiana_bykovets

The move comes against the backdrop of a growing domestic crisis of preventable, diet-related chronic diseases, which health experts warn demand immediate action.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also announced it is developing a new symbol to help manufacturers quickly signal to consumers that a food meets the "healthy" criteria.

"Diet-related diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, are the leading cause of disability and disease in the United States and contribute to America's status having the lowest life expectancy amongst large high-income countries," senior FDA official Jim Jones told reporters.

Alarming statistics highlight the urgency of the issue: 77% of Americans exceed recommendations for saturated fat intake, 63% surpass limits for added sugars, and a staggering 90% consume too much sodium.

Nearly 80% fall short on dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

"The healthy claim has been updated to help ensure that consumers have access to more complete, accurate, and up-to-date nutrition information on food labels," added Jones.

Under the new rules, foods labeled as "healthy" must contain a meaningful amount of one or more food groups recommended by the FDA's dietary guidelines, such as vegetables, proteins, dairy, or grains.

They must also stay within specific limits for saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.