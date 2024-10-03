What is the viral "swicy" food trend, and why is it so popular?

Opposites attract – including when it comes to food and drinks. If you've ever enjoyed a bar of sea-salted chocolate, you'll know just how weirdly well sweet and savory can sometimes go together.

Social media is filled with the likes of swicy Korean chicken, swicy salsas and even swicy brownies, but what is this sweet-meets-spicy trend really about? © Collage: Unsplash/@nebe3etogo & @arwinneil

But there's another unfamiliar combination that's been appearing in more and more recipes: sweet and spicy, often known as "swicy".

Social media is filled with the likes of swicy Korean chicken, swicy salsas and even swicy brownies.



Swicy dishes are great for their complexity, since the sweetness adds a contrast to the hot and spicy flavours.

While it's been a foodie "trend" for the past few years, this combination is anything but new to many Asian cuisines.

In Korea, for example, the popular red chili paste called gochujang adds a slight sweetness to stews and other dishes. There is also five-spice powder, which is a staple in Chinese cuisine.

The spice mixture consists of spicy Sichuan pepper and the sweet notes of cloves, cinnamon, star anise, and fennel seeds.

If you want to find out what swicy food tastes like, creativity and courage is the right combination. Sweet popcorn, ice cream or berries with Mexican hot sauce are great places to start.