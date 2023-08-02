AI could be a game changer for breast cancer screenings, new study says

Lund, Sweden - It's early days yet, but AI could be a huge help with breast cancer diagnosis, particularly in countries where there are not enough radiologists, a new study suggests.

AI-supported breast screenings helped reduce a radiologist's work by 50%, according to a new scientific study. © 123RF/okrasyuk

Doctors and scientists from Sweden's Lund University have found that AI-supported mammography screening "almost halved radiologist workload" during a randomized trial under a Swedish national breast cancer screening program.



"An AI-supported mammography screening resulted in a similar cancer detection rate compared with standard double reading, with a substantially lower screen-reading workload, indicating that the use of AI in mammography screening is safe," the researchers found.

"Interim findings from a cohort of over 80,000 women in Sweden reveal AI-supported screening detected 20% more cancers compared with the routine double reading of mammograms by two breast radiologists," the team explained.

But they added that the results of the trial would not be finalized "for several years."