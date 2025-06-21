How climate change is making seasonal allergies worse

Runny nose, itching eyes, worsening asthma symptoms – the effects of hay fever are nothing to sneeze at, experts say, warning of an "explosion" of allergies as climate change lengthens and intensifies pollen seasons.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has found that a shifting climate has already begun altering the production and distribution of pollen and spores.

As winter frost thaws earlier and spring weather gets warmer, plants and trees flower earlier, extending the pollen season, numerous studies have shown.

Air pollution can also increase people's sensitivity to allergens, while invasive species are spreading into new regions and causing fresh waves of allergies.

More and more people, particularly in industrialized nations, have reported developing allergy symptoms in recent decades.

Around a quarter of adults in Europe suffer from airborne allergies, including severe asthma, while the proportion among children is 30 - 40%.

That figure is expected to rise to half of Europeans by 2050, according to the World Health Organization.

"We're in crisis because allergies are exploding," said Severine Fernandez, president of the French Allergists' Union.

Whereas previously an allergic person would endure only what is commonly known as hay fever, albeit sometimes for years, "now that person can become asthmatic after one or two years," Fernandez said.