AI tool could predict side-effect risk in breast cancer patients, researchers say

Artificial intelligence (AI) could help predict if someone with breast cancer is at risk of side effects from surgery or radiotherapy, according to encouraging new research. © Unsplash/Jon Tyson

It is hoped the technology, which is set for trials in the coming years, will allow doctors to provide more individualized care to their patients.



According to Dr. Tim Rattay, side effects of treatment can include scarring, skin changes, heart damage from radiation, and lymphedema, which is a painful swelling of the arm.

Dr. Rattay is a consultant breast surgeon and associate professor at the Leicester Cancer Research Centre at the University of Leicester.

“Thankfully, long-term survival rates from breast cancer continue to increase, but for some patients, this means having to live with the side effects of their treatment,” he said.

“That’s why we are developing an AI tool to inform doctors and patients about the risk of chronic arm swelling after surgery and radiotherapy for breast cancer."

“We hope this will assist doctors and patients in choosing options for radiation treatment and reduce side effects for all patients," Rattay added.

AI is being used in trials for some parts of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to help clinicians assess mammograms, which could potentially speed up breast cancer diagnosis.

Using it to assess the risk of side effects could lead to more accurate predictions for patients on a personal level, however.