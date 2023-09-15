Comedy Ig Nobel Prize goes to a toilet that knows you a bit too well!

Cambridge, Massachusetts - A "smart" toilet that can identify a person from their "analprint" has won the public health award at this year's spoof Ig Nobel Prize ceremony.

A toilet that can recognize its user's anus by its creases – similar to detecting fingerprints – won the public health prize at the 2023 Ig Nobel Award. © 123RF/liudmilachernetska

Just like fingerprints, the creases in the lining of a person's anus – known as analprint – is said to be unique.



The toilet, developed by experts at Stanford University, features cameras that take photos of a person's bottom to ahem... analyze these distinctive creases.

However, the key aim of the Smart Healthcare Toilet is to look for signs of diseases by probing stools and urine.

In addition to the anus, the cameras also take pictures of stools to look for tell-tale signs of cancer and other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome.

The technology comes with test strips that can detect substances such as glucose and red blood cells in the urine, which are associated with various health issues.

The toilet is among 10 other winners at the annual spoof awards, organized since 1991 annually by the science humor magazine the Annals of Improbable Research, which are supposed to "make us laugh but then make us think."

Winners receive a 10 trillion dollar bill from Zimbabwe alongside a trophy.

Dr. Seung-min Park, an instructor of urology at Stanford's School of Medicine who led the research, described it as a "humbling experience," which "serves as a tribute to the researchers, mentors, and visionaries who dare to seek answers in unconventional places."