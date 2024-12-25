Five years on from the pandemic and long Covid is still keeping lives on hold

It's been half a decade since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic began, but some people are still recovering from the disease.

The first cases of Covid-19 were detected in China in December 2019, sparking a global pandemic and more than seven million reported deaths to date, according to the World Health Organization.

But millions more have been affected by long Covid, in which some people struggle to recover from the acute phase of Covid-19, suffering symptoms including tiredness, brain fog, and shortness of breath.

Three years ago, Andrea Vanek was studying to be an arts and crafts teacher when spells of dizziness and heart palpitations suddenly started to make it impossible for her to even take short walks.

After seeing a succession of doctors she was diagnosed with long Covid and even now spends most of her days in the small living room of her third-floor Vienna apartment, sitting on the windowsill to observe the world outside.

"I can't plan anything because I just don't know how long this illness will last," the 33-year-old Austrian said.

Vanek tries to be careful not to exert herself to avoid another "crash," which for her is marked by debilitating muscle weakness and can last for months, making it hard to even open a bottle of water.

"We know that long Covid is a big problem," said Anita Jain, from the WHO's Health Emergencies Program.

About 6% of people infected by coronavirus develop long Covid, according to the global health body, which has recorded some 777 million Covid cases to date.

Whereas the rates of long Covid after an initial infection are declining, reinfection increases the risk, Jain added.