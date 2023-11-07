New studies show link between marijuana and health risks like heart attack and stroke

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A pair of new studies have found that older adults who use marijuana have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke when hospitalized than non-users, and are more likely to develop failure if they are a daily user.

The two studies, which have not been published, were presented Monday at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia.

Both studies excluded cannabis users who also smoke tobacco to focus solely on the cardiovascular effects of marijuana consumption.



The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends against smoking tobacco or marijuana because of the potentially damaging effects on the heart, lungs, and blood vessels.

"The latest research about cannabis use indicates that smoking and inhaling cannabis increases concentrations of blood carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas), tar (partly burned combustible matter) similar to the effects of inhaling a tobacco cigarette, both of which have been linked to heart muscle disease, chest pain, heart rhythm disturbances, heart attacks and other serious conditions," University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences professor Robert Page II said in a statement.

According to CNN, the number of seniors age 65 and over who report smoking marijuana or consuming edibles increased in recent years, even doubling between 2015 and 2018.