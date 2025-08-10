What is sleepmaxxing? Viral trend claims to cure insomnia – and sparks health concerns

From mouth taping to rope-assisted neck swinging, a viral social media trend is promoting extreme bedtime routines that claim to deliver perfect sleep – despite scant medical evidence and potential safety risks.

Platforms like TikTok and X have been flooded with "sleepmaxxing" posts – a viral trend promoting extreme bedtime routines that claim to deliver perfect sleep. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

Influencers on platforms including TikTok and X are fueling a growing wellness obsession popularly known as "sleepmaxxing," a catch-all term for activities and products aimed at optimizing sleep quality.

The explosive rise of the trend – generating tens of millions of posts – underscores social media's power to legitimize unproven health practices, particularly as tech platforms scale back content moderation.

One so-called insomnia cure involves people hanging by their necks with ropes or belts and swinging their bodies in the air.

"Those who try it claim their sleep problems have significantly improved," said one clip on X that racked up more than 11 million views.

Experts have raised alarm about the trick, following a Chinese state broadcaster's report that attributed at least one fatality in China last year to a similar "neck hanging" routine.

Such sleepmaxxing techniques are "ridiculous, potentially harmful, and evidence-free," Timothy Caulfield, a misinformation expert from the University of Alberta in Canada, told AFP.

"It is a good example of how social media can normalize the absurd."

Another popular practice is taping of the mouth for sleep, promoted as a way to encourage nasal breathing. Influencers claim it offers broad benefits, from better sleep and improved oral health to reduced snoring.

But a report from George Washington University found that most of these claims were not supported by medical research.

Experts have also warned the practice could be dangerous, particularly for those suffering from sleep apnea, a condition that disrupts breathing during sleep.

Other unfounded tricks touted by sleepmaxxing influencers include wearing blue- or red-tinted glasses, using weighted blankets, and eating two kiwis just before bed.