Texas woman says she had to have all four limbs amputated because of a fog machine

Tyler, Texas - A young Texas woman claims that she had to have all four limbs amputated after contracting Legionnaires' disease from a fog machine at a concert.

Evelyn Davis, an aspiring model from Tyler, Texas, went to a show in June last year. Three days later, the 22-year-old fell ill, suddenly feeling extremely tired and developing a fever.

As her condition worsened, Davis, who works as an administrative assistant at a construction company, was hospitalized and doctors diagnosed her with blood poisoning and pneumonia, according to the Mirror.

She ended up spending 16 days in a coma, during which time she suffered complete organ failure. What's worse, the medication that was supposed to stabilize blood pressure cut off the blood supply to her hands and feet.

"Once I woke up, I felt that something was wrong with my limbs because they were completely black and cold, but my brain was still very groggy, I really couldn't process much," Davis told the Mirror.

She said doctors eventually diagnosed her with Legionnaires' disease. They speculated that the fog machine at the concert she attended may have spread legionella bacteria.

