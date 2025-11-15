Unique case of human bird flu infection in US confirmed

Grays Harbor, Washington - A person in the US has been infected with the H5N5 subtype of bird flu, with the health authorities in the state of Washington confirming the case on Saturday.

A first US case of human infection with the bird flu virus for nine months has been confirmed in Washington state. © JAIME REINA / AFP

The virus was detected in tests carried out on the man from the Grays Harbor region after he was admitted to hospital with flu symptoms at the beginning of the month, according to the state's Department of Health.

This is the first case of bird flu in humans in nine months, and the first time this strain has been detected in humans, it said.

However, the CDC continues to classify the risk to the public as "low."

The elderly man has pre-existing conditions and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital, according to the department. He keeps domestic poultry that has had contact with wild birds.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is an infectious disease that is often fatal in many species of birds and poultry.

Since 2022, the largest wave of bird flu ever documented has been raging across several continents. However, this involves the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus. It mainly affects birds, but has also been found in several mammals.