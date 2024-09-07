US confirms first bird flu case without animal contact

Washington DC - A person in the state of Missouri has become the first in the US to test positive for bird flu without a known exposure to infected animals, authorities said on Friday.

This handout picture courtesy of CDC and NIAID released on May 24, 2024 shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (gold), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells. © CDC and NIAID / AFP

The adult patient, who has underlying conditions, was admitted to hospital on August 22, received antiviral medications against influenza, then recovered and was discharged, according to statements from the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.



As the patient's flu type appeared suspicious on an initial test, it was sent for additional testing in state and federal laboratories, which revealed it was H5, also known as avian flu or bird flu.

The CDC said it had not identified any transmission to the patient's close contacts or any other person.

Scientists have voiced concern about the growing number of mammals becoming infected by bird flu, even if cases in humans remain rare.

They fear a high rate of transmission could facilitate a mutation of the virus, which could enable it to be passed from one human to another.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was "encouraging that the national disease surveillance system has identified this case, that the patient received antiviral treatment, and that no further cases have been detected among close contacts."

"It is critical that investigations into the patient's exposure are continued, as indicated by national and state authorities, to inform further prevention and response activities," said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention.

"WHO strongly supports US efforts for surveillance of zoonotic influenza across human, environmental, and animal sectors," Van Kerkhove continued.

"It is important to understand the circulation of avian influenza in poultry, wild birds, and other animals in the state," she said of Missouri.

"Stronger disease surveillance in animals is essential to protect animal and human health."