Woman diagnosed with rare condition that makes her appear drunk without drinking

Toronto, Canada - A 50-year-old woman who visited the hospital seven times with slurred speech and extreme tiredness, only to be discharged with a diagnosis of being drunk – despite saying she had not been drinking – had a rare health condition which gave her the appearance of being intoxicated.

Called auto-brewery syndrome, the condition sees fungi in the gut create alcohol through fermentation.



Researchers say awareness of this syndrome – which has social, legal, and medical consequences – is essential for proper diagnosis and management.

Over two years the woman visited the emergency department complaining of extreme daytime sleepiness and slurred speech.

She had been on several antibiotic courses for recurrent urinary tract infections alongside a proton pump inhibitor to reduce the amount of acid in her stomach.

Despite not drinking alcohol, she also had elevated blood alcohol levels and alcohol on her breath.

After each hospital visit, the woman was discharged with the diagnosis of alcohol intoxication despite her reports of no alcohol intake, which her family confirmed.