Woman turns 108 and reveals her secret to long life

Codnor, UK - At 108 years old, Ada Daniel of the UK certainly knows a thing or two about how to live , and now her caregiver is sharing her recipe for a long life.

A woman from the UK celebrated her 108th birthday as her caregiver revealed a secret into her long life (stock image). © 123rf/chormail

Ada Daniel was born in 1915, lived through two world wars, and survived a pandemic. On June 1, she celebrated her 108th birthday.

According to the New York Post, Kelly Goucher, Daniel's nurse, put out a call on Facebook asking for birthday cards.

In the end, the birthday girl ended up getting almost 300 cards, which made the Brit very happy and "overwhelmed" her, Goucher said.

Getting to the ripe age of 108 is no joke. Many of Daniel's well-wishers probably wanted to know what the "secret" to her long life has been.