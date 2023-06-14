Woman turns 108 and reveals her secret to long life
Codnor, UK - At 108 years old, Ada Daniel of the UK certainly knows a thing or two about how to live, and now her caregiver is sharing her recipe for a long life.
Ada Daniel was born in 1915, lived through two world wars, and survived a pandemic. On June 1, she celebrated her 108th birthday.
According to the New York Post, Kelly Goucher, Daniel's nurse, put out a call on Facebook asking for birthday cards.
In the end, the birthday girl ended up getting almost 300 cards, which made the Brit very happy and "overwhelmed" her, Goucher said.
Getting to the ripe age of 108 is no joke. Many of Daniel's well-wishers probably wanted to know what the "secret" to her long life has been.
108-year-old Ada Daniel always "preferred dogs to people"
"Keeping busy" was one of the reasons for her long life, Ada Daniel once explained.
Goucher has now revealed another secret, saying Daniel always "preferred dogs to people." She has had six greyhounds during her long life – but no human children.
"I think that’s the same for a lot of people," the caregiver continued, "She [hasn't] got a lot of family."
Daniel's great-nephew and a great-great-great niece often visit her at the nursing home, which she moved into just five years ago.
Nevertheless, it was the doggos that motivated the 108-year-old throughout her life, Goucher said, hinting that Daniel never wanted to have children.
Daniel's husband died when she was 73, and after that, she lived alone in her cottage in the country until she moved to the nursing home.
