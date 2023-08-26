How to take the best vacation photos for Instagram

Taking photos on your vacation can be a challenge, so TAG24 has the best tips to snap a beautiful, Instagram-worthy image on your next trip.

You've taken a million vacation photos with your phone, but on the way back home, you realize that none really stand out. Here are tips and tricks to take the best pics for Instagram and beyond.

It requires patience, skill, and a good eye to take the perfect Instagram photo. © Unsplash/@oulashin Boring beach photos, kitschy sunsets, or the hotel from all perspectives: the million vacation photos accumulating on our phones are often yawningly boring. However, they don't have to be. Here are some tips from two professional photographers on how to take truly memorable shots on your vacation. Michael Martin, one of the best-known photographers in Germany who has been traveling the world for more than 40 years, says there are "right" and "wrong" times to photograph. The best time is in the morning and evening hours when warm light and shadows provide a special atmosphere. Next time, stay away from monuments and beaches and zoom in on people and food instead, two professionals recommend.

Good photos take time

Photography must be given appropriate priority in order to take a good picture. © Unsplash/@vicko For good photos, Martin says, photography must be given appropriate priority. "A good photographer is constantly moving around, looking for subjects and taking pictures quickly when they find a suitable subject." The best camera is the one you have with you at that moment, he says.

For Michael Runkel, a professional photographer who has traveled to all 193 member states of the United Nations, good travel photos start with the basics of photography. These include the best weather conditions, the right time of day with appropriate light, and a nicely cropped photo. But it's not just image composition that's important to him: Runkel also advises using photo techniques such as playing with depth of field. Martin also likes to use the so-called cinematic look with an open aperture (the smallest f-number). That puts people in focus as the background fades... well, into the background. The same effect can be achieved with a smartphone by using portrait mode. There's no harm in reading the camera manual before you go on vacation, experimenting with your smartphone camera in manual mode, for example, and taking another look at photo basics such as the relationship between aperture, shutter speed, and sensor sensitivity (ISO).

Don't skimp on your phone

A good cell phone camera can be the perfect photography tool. © Unsplash/@connor_o46 Of course, a camera with interchangeable lenses will always achieve the best results. But if you like to take a lot of pictures with your phone, Runkel recommends that you at least buy an upper-range or even top-of-the-range device.

That's how to get the best cameras with fast processors, relatively large sensors, super-wide angles, and optical telephoto lenses. For Runkel, research on the destination country is also part of the photographic preparation for a trip. "The motifs are different in every country and every region," he says. But don't focus on the usual tourist highlights. "Away from the hotspots, there are often regions and places that are beautiful but not overrun," offering a plethora of great motifs, Runkel recommends. Many amateur photographers automatically look for postcard motifs, such as landscapes, beaches, or cultural monuments. "What's usually missing are protagonists and a personal touch. That's what makes a great vacation photo," says Martin. When you show off your vacation snapshots, people don't want to see an amateur travel guide but a personal travelogue, Martin says. From your daughter's dropped ice cream splattered across the road to the rental car breaking down on arrival, those are scenes that make for memorable photos, according to the expert.

Snap everyday life

Photos of everyday events or objects can be some of the most beautiful images. © Unsplash/@eaterscollective Half of your photos should show people and everyday situations, Martin advises. "Many amateur photographers often only take the long shot. But it's close-ups of children, locals, or food that are most interesting," he says. His tip is to get closer to the people or things you're photographing. But always photograph with consideration for others. "Don't just 'shoot down' people, but ask whether they are okay with being photographed," Martin says. This includes "Taking off sunglasses, paying respect, building trust, and only then asking for a photo." Runkel also considers respectful treatment of people, culture, nature, and animals to be an important part of photography.