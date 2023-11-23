Hugo Boss perfumes: 5 popular scents for him and for her
Modernity plus timeless elegance equals Hugo Boss. The perfume giant has something for everyone, so here's a selection for both him and her that will charm the senses!
AD - There's no bigger name in the fashion business than Hugo Boss. After almost a hundred years on the scene, the designer brand is a trend-setter and industry leader.
In 1985, Hugo Boss expanded its range to include its first perfume, BOSS Number One – and has never looked back!
From Bottled, to The Scent for Him and for Her, the fragrances may vary, but the quality doesn't.
Whether you're looking for something subtle that spreads an air of mystery, or a bold scent to get heads turning, TAG24's selection is sure to satisfy any taste.
Find the perfect Hugo Boss perfume without sacrificing your budget with our recommended list!
The best Hugo Boss fragrances for him
Hugo Boss' The Scent line has produced some legendary efforts for men in recent years. There's both sweet and fresh scents to choose from, so take a deep breath and let the elegance waft over you!
Note: Prices may vary.
The Scent Magnetic for Him
The Scent Magnetic for Him features dark vanilla embracing the legendary Maninka fruit, a note that is found almost exclusively in this Hugo Boss line.
The result is a sweet fragrance that comes to the fore with fruity overtones, yet makes a deeply masculine impression.
The Scent Magnetic for Him is the latest flanker from Hugo Boss and was launched in 2023. It's already one of the most exciting products in years!
Price: $119.00 / 1.6 ounces
The Scent Absolute for Him
Hugo Boss also knocked it out of the park with the release of the classic Scent for Him.
This 2019 flanker conveys a slightly more chocolaty impression, yet the spicy-sweet eau de parfum remains fruity thanks to the presence of ginger in the top note.
Price: $116.00 / 3.3 ounces
Hugo Reversed
Lovers of fresh fragrances need look no further than Hugo Boss.
Reversed is a sparkling citrus fragrance with grapefruit and bergamot notes, complemented perfectly by rosemary.
Different, youthful, refreshing – Reversed is perfect for any occasion.
Price: $29.21 / 4.2 ounces
The best Hugo Boss fragrances for her
Style-conscious women who are always looking to move with the times are a priority for Hugo Boss perfume creators. Here's what they've cooked up.
The Scent Absolute for Her
The perfect mix of sweet notes and gentle seduction is what sets The Scent Absolute for Her apart.
This fragrance is nothing if not cozy and comforting, with peach, coffee, and vanilla coming together to set up a feast for the senses.
This scent is all the more effective in the winter months!
Price: $66.59 / 1.6 ounces
Alive Eau de Parfum
Simple, classic, timeless – Alive is a real crowd pleaser from Hugo Boss. The sweet, fruity fragrance starts with apple, plum, and blackcurrant enveloped in vanilla. Then it progresses to the woody notes that give it character.
This is an outstanding all-rounder that works any time, any place.
Alive by name, alive by nature, this perfume smells like success.
Price: $57.49 / 2.7 ounces
Follow your nose and find inspiration with your favorite Hugo Boss perfume.
Cover photo: 123RF / fabrikacrimea