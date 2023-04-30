Is cleaning a kitchen sponge in the microwave a good idea? Here's another way!

The w arm and humid conditions needed for germs are optimal in a sponge or kitchen cloth, which is why they need constant cleaning. Because high temperatures kill bacteria, some people suggest throwing countertop cleaners in the microwave for a quick de-germing. But we're here to debunk the idea.

Sponges are breeding grounds for germs, but cleaning them in the microwave may not be the best idea. © Unsplash/Pille R. Priske

Many people suggest giving a sponge a good reboot by heating it up in the microwave.

If only it were so simple.

Firstly, there's a risk that the cloth or sponge could catch fire if you leave it in for too long. And secondly, some of the bacteria are likely to survive their spin in the microwave.

Germs from the cloth can then stay in the microwave and be transferred onto anything else you put in there - namely, food.

Here's another option below on an alternative to get your reusable cloths and sponges clean – and how to clean your microwave with less hassle, too.