Sweet temptation: The 3 best caramel-scented perfumes

By Jenny Hochmuth

Looking for a sweet twist to your fragrance? Then these three caramel-scented perfumes have just the right kind of kick for you!

Contents
Caramel is a powerful yet elegant ingredient that gives any perfume a sweet kick!
Caramel is a powerful yet elegant ingredient that gives any perfume a sweet kick!

AD - You don't necessarily have to have a sweet tooth to appreciate the elegance of caramel. The sugary scent exerts a powerful attraction wherever it appears.

And it's not just candy and cake that host this noble ingredient – integrated properly into a perfume, caramel provides the kind of scent that doesn't go unnoticed.

Woody, spicy, or floral products often incorporate caramel to create a composition whose main characters are complemented triumphantly by a delicious caramel note.

Throw in a touch of a vanilla, and you've got the perfect gourmet fragrance.

Find out which of TAG24's three recommendations fits your educated palate the most!

The top three caramel-scented perfumes

With these caramel fragrances, you'll definitely give those around you an urge to take a bite! This sweet ingredient plays the leading in all three featured perfumes, but it's the interaction with unique notes and bases that makes the difference.

Note: Prices may vary.

Candy by Prada

Prada's classic Candy has been around since 2011.
Prada had no reason to mess around when it comes to the name of this 2011 classic. Candy perfectly encapsulates the sweet, addictive effect of a special perfume.

Musk, benzoin, and caramel combine to create a delicious, slightly powdery perfume that will instantly attract anyone with a penchant for treacly treats!

Price: $76.00 / 1 ounce

Buy Candy for a great price

402 Vanille Caramel Santal by Bon Parfumeur

402 Vanilla Caramel Santal is best suited for the fall and winter season.
Bon Parfumeur's 402 Vanille Caramel Santal is the choice for those naturally attracted to confectionary scents.

The fragrance starts with notes of almond, almond blossom, and powdered sugar, followed by a heart of caramel, jasmine, and vanilla. The base, consisting of musk, benzoin, and sandalwood, gives this delectable creation a creamy base with powdery nuances that makes it particularly well-suited to fall and winter.

Price: $30.99 / 0.5 ounce

Buy 402 Vanilla Caramel Santal for a great price

Salt Caramel by Shay & Blue

Salt Caramel is inspired by Charbonnel et Walker, the chocolatier of choice for the English royal family.
The smell of caramel popcorn with salt topping doesn't might not sound suited for a perfume, but Salt Caramel from Shay & Blue somehow makes it work!

Notes of caramel, sea salt, tonka bean, vanilla, and sandalwood take you on a journey that will leave your senses delighted and your mouth watering.

Sweet and salty never felt so extravagant!

Price: $40.00 / 1 ounce

Buy Salt Caramel for a great price

Sweet, delicious, irresistible

Anyone looking for a fragrance to match their sweet tooth will find what they're looking for in caramel perfumes. No need to worry about calories, just give in to the sweet temptation!

