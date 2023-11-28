Sweet temptation: The 3 best caramel-scented perfumes
Looking for a sweet twist to your fragrance? Then these three caramel-scented perfumes have just the right kind of kick for you!
AD - You don't necessarily have to have a sweet tooth to appreciate the elegance of caramel. The sugary scent exerts a powerful attraction wherever it appears.
And it's not just candy and cake that host this noble ingredient – integrated properly into a perfume, caramel provides the kind of scent that doesn't go unnoticed.
Woody, spicy, or floral products often incorporate caramel to create a composition whose main characters are complemented triumphantly by a delicious caramel note.
Throw in a touch of a vanilla, and you've got the perfect gourmet fragrance.
Find out which of TAG24's three recommendations fits your educated palate the most!
The top three caramel-scented perfumes
With these caramel fragrances, you'll definitely give those around you an urge to take a bite! This sweet ingredient plays the leading in all three featured perfumes, but it's the interaction with unique notes and bases that makes the difference.
Note: Prices may vary.
Candy by Prada
Prada had no reason to mess around when it comes to the name of this 2011 classic. Candy perfectly encapsulates the sweet, addictive effect of a special perfume.
Musk, benzoin, and caramel combine to create a delicious, slightly powdery perfume that will instantly attract anyone with a penchant for treacly treats!
Price: $76.00 / 1 ounce
402 Vanille Caramel Santal by Bon Parfumeur
Bon Parfumeur's 402 Vanille Caramel Santal is the choice for those naturally attracted to confectionary scents.
The fragrance starts with notes of almond, almond blossom, and powdered sugar, followed by a heart of caramel, jasmine, and vanilla. The base, consisting of musk, benzoin, and sandalwood, gives this delectable creation a creamy base with powdery nuances that makes it particularly well-suited to fall and winter.
Price: $30.99 / 0.5 ounce
Salt Caramel by Shay & Blue
The smell of caramel popcorn with salt topping doesn't might not sound suited for a perfume, but Salt Caramel from Shay & Blue somehow makes it work!
Notes of caramel, sea salt, tonka bean, vanilla, and sandalwood take you on a journey that will leave your senses delighted and your mouth watering.
Sweet and salty never felt so extravagant!
Price: $40.00 / 1 ounce
Sweet, delicious, irresistible
Anyone looking for a fragrance to match their sweet tooth will find what they're looking for in caramel perfumes. No need to worry about calories, just give in to the sweet temptation!
Cover photo: Collage: Flaconi.de, Adobe Stock/MiraCle, Maria