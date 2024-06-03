107-year-old tattoo artist has naughty interaction with British couple!
Buscalan, Philippines - Having trekked across the world since 2019, blogging their way through Asia and beyond, British couple Anthony and Zabrina got more than they bargained for when they met the world's oldest tattooist.
Anthony James and his partner Zabrina decided to hit the road five years ago, leaving their respective jobs and heading off into Asia and beyond, vlogging it all on their Instagram channel and on YouTube as they go.
More recently, the couple trekked more than 14 hours up a mountain with a singular goal in mind – to be inked by the world's oldest tattooist, a woman named Apo Whang-Od.
Born in 1917 (or 1919, depending on who you ask), Whang-Od holds the world record for being the oldest tattoo artist in the world. She's also the last of her kind, a traditional Kalinga tattooist, otherwise known as a Mambatok.
Having achieved the status of oldest tattoo artist in the world, Apo Whang-Od was approached by the couple after they had climbed through a mountain range to see her. Once they met her, there was only one thing to be done - a traditional, and slightly cheeky, tattooing session.
British couple employ Whang-Od's services for a traditional Kalinga tattoo
"It took a 14-hour mini bus and an hour mountain trek to reach Buscalan Village where the Butbut tribe and Apo Whang-Od live, but it was so worth it, wrote Anthony and Zabrina in an Instagram post. "We spent one night sleeping in the bus on the side of a mountain and the second night in a home stay."
The tattoo itself was done by thorn using very simple technology, including a small stick with a thorn on its end and another stick that is used as a hammer. According to the couple, it wasn't too painful but took a long time to heal, having only recently recovered despite being inked back in February.
In a video documenting the experience that they posted to their YouTube channel, Zabrina pointed out that during the tattooing experience, the 107-year-old artist fell asleep at one point and was quite impressed by Anthony's "downstairs."
A clip from the video shows Apo Whang-Od finishing off her tattoo on Anthony's leg before reaching up and feeling his crotch. Everyone, including Anthony, laughs and the cheeky tattoo artist poses for a photo.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@ZabsAntsTravels