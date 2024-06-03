107-year-old tattoo artist has naughty interaction with British couple!

Buscalan, Philippines - Having trekked across the world since 2019, blogging their way through Asia and beyond, British couple Anthony and Zabrina got more than they bargained for when they met the world's oldest tattooist .

Zabrina (r.) and Anthony got tattooed by the world's oldest tattoo artist (l.) – she's 107! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@ZabsAntsTravels

Anthony James and his partner Zabrina decided to hit the road five years ago, leaving their respective jobs and heading off into Asia and beyond, vlogging it all on their Instagram channel and on YouTube as they go.

More recently, the couple trekked more than 14 hours up a mountain with a singular goal in mind – to be inked by the world's oldest tattooist, a woman named Apo Whang-Od.

Born in 1917 (or 1919, depending on who you ask), Whang-Od holds the world record for being the oldest tattoo artist in the world. She's also the last of her kind, a traditional Kalinga tattooist, otherwise known as a Mambatok.

Having achieved the status of oldest tattoo artist in the world, Apo Whang-Od was approached by the couple after they had climbed through a mountain range to see her. Once they met her, there was only one thing to be done - a traditional, and slightly cheeky, tattooing session.