Harry Styles fan reveals the matching tattoo she got with the pop star as a teen!
Los Angeles, California - Savannah Phillips is a huge Harry Styles and One Direction fan – so much so that she says she got matching tattoos with him when he was on tour back in 2012!
In a recent clip posted to TikTok, where she has nearly 5,000 followers and goes by @thatsavchick, Savannah reveald the story behind a series of pictures that she had posted days before.
The snaps, captioned "Don't worry, he called my mom from the shop to make sure it was okay with her," showed Harry Styles and a younger Savannah going to a tattoo parlor and getting matching ink.
According to Savannah, she had met Harry at a hotel restaurant some days before and, after a friendly conversation, was invited to a One Direction show.
The pair apparently became friends and hung out together a number of times back in 2012, when Savannah would have only been about 17 years old and the pop star was about 18.
One time, the two of them were at Savannah's mom's house when Harry reportedly suggested that they get a tattoo. After convincing her mom, the two went into a studio and started thinking about what to get.
Harry Styles draw the heart that Savannah got inked
"He goes and grabs a big piece of paper and a pen, and he's just drawing something for like five, 10 minutes," Savannah claims in her video. "And then he walks up to me with a piece of paper and is like 'get this.'"
"I got it done, and it didn't hurt, because I think my adrenaline was pumping so hard," she said. "It was a very strange, surreal, and sweet chapter of my life that I am very grateful for."
"People ask if we're still in touch and, no, I haven't been in touch with Harry for a very long time, but I know if I run into him on the street, he would give me a hug, it'd be like no time had passed."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thatsavchick