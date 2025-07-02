Harry Styles fan reveals the matching tattoo she got with the pop star as a teen!

Los Angeles, California - Savannah Phillips is a huge Harry Styles and One Direction fan – so much so that she says she got matching tattoos with him when he was on tour back in 2012!

Savannah Phillips (l.) met Harry Styles years ago when he was on tour in Los Angeles and the two of them got matching tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thatsavchick

In a recent clip posted to TikTok, where she has nearly 5,000 followers and goes by @thatsavchick, Savannah reveald the story behind a series of pictures that she had posted days before.

The snaps, captioned "Don't worry, he called my mom from the shop to make sure it was okay with her," showed Harry Styles and a younger Savannah going to a tattoo parlor and getting matching ink.

According to Savannah, she had met Harry at a hotel restaurant some days before and, after a friendly conversation, was invited to a One Direction show.

The pair apparently became friends and hung out together a number of times back in 2012, when Savannah would have only been about 17 years old and the pop star was about 18.

One time, the two of them were at Savannah's mom's house when Harry reportedly suggested that they get a tattoo. After convincing her mom, the two went into a studio and started thinking about what to get.