90-year-old granny gets first tattoo – and earns big praise from viewers!

Barcelona, Spain - A fearless 90-year-old grandma has taken to the streets of Spain to get her very first tattoo , alongside her granddaughter. Now, she has gone insanely viral!

This 90-year-old grandma went crazy viral after getting her first tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@1mas1sonmuch0s

The unnamed 90-year-old woman made the trip alongside her granddaughter, who filmed the whole thing and put the clip up on TikTok afterward, instantly getting thousands of views.

Captioned, "My 90-year-old grandmother gets a tattoo for the first time," the video shows the grandma happy as she examines potential designs. Eventually, she decides on a heart she had hand-drawn herself.

Having done a quick cross on her chest before getting it done, the procedure is completed quickly and painlessly, and the woman is very happy with the result.