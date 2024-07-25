90-year-old granny gets first tattoo – and earns big praise from viewers!
Barcelona, Spain - A fearless 90-year-old grandma has taken to the streets of Spain to get her very first tattoo, alongside her granddaughter. Now, she has gone insanely viral!
The unnamed 90-year-old woman made the trip alongside her granddaughter, who filmed the whole thing and put the clip up on TikTok afterward, instantly getting thousands of views.
Captioned, "My 90-year-old grandmother gets a tattoo for the first time," the video shows the grandma happy as she examines potential designs. Eventually, she decides on a heart she had hand-drawn herself.
Having done a quick cross on her chest before getting it done, the procedure is completed quickly and painlessly, and the woman is very happy with the result.
Heartwarming granny tat is not why the video went so viral
The clip, which has wracked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments, saw fans praise the 90-year-old lady for her bravery, but that wasn't the real reason they were so shocked.
People quickly began commenting on how young the woman looked for her age, some even casting doubt over the truth of the claim.
"90? Can you tell her how she manages to look so young and beautiful?" commented one particularly excited fan. Another wrote, "Where do I have to sign to be like this at 90?"
When one commenter said, "I don't think she's that old, but I still think her tattoo is great," the granny's granddaughter chimed in, "She's from 1934!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@1mas1sonmuch0s